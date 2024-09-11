McCloskey Museum celebrates Hamiltonian author, illustrator’s 110th birthday

Everything will be at Heritage Hall, which is inside the former municipal building at 20 High St. in downtown.

“He is an important hometown hero to celebrate,” said McCloskey Museum Curator and Storyteller Carrie Halim.

A decade ago, to celebrate McCloskey’s centennial birthday, many Hamilton organizations came together to celebrate the famed illustrator and children’s book author, who produced eight picture books and winning a pair of Caldecott Medals from the American Library Association.

Credit: FILE PHOTO Credit: FILE PHOTO

As the former city building is set to get a new life as renovations and construction on the building will transform it into a boutique Marriott-brand hotel. “It’s another opportunity to honor his artwork,” Halim said, adding they have received grant funding to “help us celebrate his impact on children’s literature.”

In an email shared by Halim from Nancy Schon, the sculptor, who created pieces inspired by McCloskey’s work including “Make Way for Ducklings” in Boston and “Lentil” in downtown Hamilton, she called the illustrator and author a dear friend.

“Mr. McCloskey was a quiet, thoughtful, almost shy person,” she wrote in her email to Halim. “However, when he spoke, you listened, as what he said was usually important.”

She continued to write, “It was an honor to know this fine, creative, sensitive man.”