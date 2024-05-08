May Promenade to highlight homes in Hamilton’s Dayton Lane Historic District

The Dayton Lane Historic District will present the May Promenade on Sunday, May 19, from 1 to 5 p.m. This is a self-guided, walking tour of historic homes. A horse-drawn carriage ride is included with the purchase of a ticket. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. Tickets are available at https://givebutter.com/may-promenade-2024.

“With all of the revitalization in Hamilton, we think it’s a great way to bring people into the neighborhood and learn about the history and architecture of the homes, but also just to continue to create that sense of community all throughout Hamilton as well,” Spaeth said.

In addition to the homes on the tour, guests can view several gardens. Some homes are more contemporary, while others are Victorian in nature. One of the homes on the tour is the Benninghofen House. At each tour stop, homeowners volunteer to open their homes for the day. In addition, Trinity Episcopal Church will be open for tours during the May Promenade. The event was first started by Sherry Corbett and Bob Sherwin.

“I’m excited that people will get to see some of these new homes, and that they’ll get a chance to come into the neighborhood as well,” Spaeth said.

The Fort Hamilton High School Jazz Band will perform, wandering from location to location, and there will be about a dozen high-wheel cyclists from Ohio Wheelmen riding around the neighborhood. There will also be games at Campbell Avenue Park. The neighborhood will be closed to through traffic.

Dayton Lane Historic District is not a cookie-cutter neighborhood. In addition to the homes being different, homeowners in the neighborhood come from all walks of life, which add to the neighborhood’s diversity. The homes also display each homeowner’s own personal flair and style.

One thing many locals appreciate about the Dayton Lane Historic District is that many of the original homes in the neighborhood were built in the 1880s and 1890s with an eclectic mix of styles in the area.

“Every house in the neighborhood has its own personality. No two houses have the same features, or look the same, and that really sets these homes apart,” Spaeth said.

All funds raised at the event will support the Dayton Lane Historic District, a non-profit that helps maintain the historic integrity and beauty of the neighborhood, including its park, public landscapes, and other projects benefitting the nationally registered historic district.

“With some of the fundraisers we’ve held, we’ve been able to help other community groups, including Corn Stand Jam, The Boys & Girls Clubs, and InsideOut Studio, all in the last year. These are groups that have residents living in the neighborhood, or residents use those organization’s services,” Spaeth said.

About 500 attendees typically participate. Guests have included a mix of history enthusiasts, potential homebuyers, antique collectors and out-of-town visitors. The May Promenade is held every two years, and it’s been going on for over 25 years.

How to go

What: May Promenade presented by the Dayton Lane Historic District in Hamilton

When: Sun., May 19, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Dayton Lane Historic District, Hamilton. Start location Campbell Avenue Park Gazebo, Campbell Avenue at N. 9th Street.

Admission: Pre-sale tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. Tickets are available at https://givebutter.com/may-promenade-2024.

More info: Horse-drawn carriage ride included with purchase of a ticket. No parking will be allowed in the district during tour hours. Parking is available in the city lot at Butler Street and Dayton Street, off Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., (U.S. Route 127.) Rain or shine event. Wear comfortable shoes and dress appropriately for walking outdoors.