Masterplan for Marsh Park in Fairfield approved with eatery

Both sides agree on adding more paths and trails, elevated boardwalks, scenic overlooks, and improving the kayak/canoe docks at the 146-acre River Road park.

Resident Mark Conter and others who opposed the eatery part of the master plan, asked for a delay on the final vote to allow time for more discussion.

“Let’s take a pause – not on the whole project. The project sounds great to me,‘’ Conter said. “Give us time to digest it a little bit. Engage our community one more time. Let’s just take a breath.”

Following a lengthy discussion Monday, council unanimously voted in favor of the plan, which has been in the planning stages for more than a year.

“This is a process moving forward. It’s evolving. It’s a look at what could be, what may be,‘’ said Councilwoman Gwen Brill.

Council members assured residents that they would have plenty of opportunity to give input in development of the commercial space where an eatery would be located.

“This is simply moving the master plan to a point where we can really start to develop it, really vet it…put meat on the bone,‘’ said Councilman Tim Meyers.

“It’s not even in design yet. There’s no construction documents. There’s nothing that’s been done on this except a high-level concept.”

Development of the plan would go back to the parks board, where a design would be presented and discussed – with public input – before the board made a recommendation to city council, Meyers said.

City manager Scott Timmer said it was likely the city would maintain ownership of the building and lease space. The building would also likely house an upgraded bait shop instead of constructing a second building. There would be storage space underneath.

Councilman Adam Kraft said the diverse opinions expressed is critical in moving forward on the park’s development.

“The fantastic, overarching point, again, is that we are coming together as a community to create a space that is going to be utilizable for everyone,” Kraft said.

“It is not possible to have one solution for a variety of opinions such as outs. We’ll have to work together. We’ll have to come together and take up a plan that’s best for everyone.”