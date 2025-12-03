Mason restaurant Lucky Dog Grille announces closure, citing rent increase

The decision to close came after six months of trying to work out a fair rent agreement that never reached a resolution, according to the post. The restaurant also cited “overall costs rising across the board” as a reason behind the decision.

“We want to thank every single one of you who has supported us over the years,” the post said. “This restaurant has meant so much to us, and it’s because of all of you—your kindness, your loyalty, your celebrations, and your everyday moments — that we feel honored to have shared with you.”

Lucky Dog Grille said the final day of business will be Christmas Eve.

The post, signed James & Diane, thanked customers for their support over the years, saying, “We appreciate you more than words can say.”

The restaurant encouraged people to visit before it closes its doors at the end of the month.

“Come in, enjoy your favorite dishes, share some of your memories with us, and help us make these last weeks something truly memorable,” the post said.