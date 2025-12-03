Mason restaurant Lucky Dog Grille announces closure, citing rent increase

Lucky Dog Grille in Mason announced it would be closing after years of business due to a "significant rent increase," according to the restaurant's social media. WCPO

Lucky Dog Grille in Mason announced it would be closing after years of business due to a "significant rent increase," according to the restaurant's social media. WCPO
News
By Grace Erwin – WCPO
32 minutes ago
X

Lucky Dog Grille in Mason announced it would be closing after years of business due to a “significant rent increase,” according to the restaurant’s social media.

In a post Dec. 2, the restaurant said their landlord told them about the increase in April, calling it “one far beyond what (Lucky Dog Grille) can realistically sustain.”

The decision to close came after six months of trying to work out a fair rent agreement that never reached a resolution, according to the post. The restaurant also cited “overall costs rising across the board” as a reason behind the decision.

ExploreCould a data center in Trenton be put to a public vote? What you need to know

“We want to thank every single one of you who has supported us over the years,” the post said. “This restaurant has meant so much to us, and it’s because of all of you—your kindness, your loyalty, your celebrations, and your everyday moments — that we feel honored to have shared with you.”

Lucky Dog Grille said the final day of business will be Christmas Eve.

The post, signed James & Diane, thanked customers for their support over the years, saying, “We appreciate you more than words can say.”

The restaurant encouraged people to visit before it closes its doors at the end of the month.

“Come in, enjoy your favorite dishes, share some of your memories with us, and help us make these last weeks something truly memorable,” the post said.

In Other News
1
What you need to know about Middletown’s proposed 2026 budget
2
Could a data center in Trenton be put to a public vote? What you need...
3
Man identified from fatal Middletown crash
4
New property tax reforms applauded by many, criticized by some
5
Major projects may be coming to Monroe’s Bicentennial Park

About the Author

Grace Erwin