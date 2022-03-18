Mason police ask for help finding two teenagers

Amir Ghohestani, 17-years-old, and Audrey Renaud (may be going by Alec),16-years-old are both Mason High School students and were last seen around 4 p.m. March 16 and are believed to be traveling in a 2005 silver Honda Accord with Ohio plates JLJ7154.

Anyone with information on Audrey (Alec) and Amir’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Warren County Communications Center at 513-925-2525.