Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Mason police ask for help finding two teenagers

ajc.com

News
By Staff report
1 hour ago
caption arrowCaption
Amir Ghohestani was last seen at 4 p.m. March 16. Mason Police Dept. is asking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. CONTRIBUTED

Amir Ghohestani was last seen at 4 p.m. March 16. Mason Police Dept. is asking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Amir Ghohestani was last seen at 4 p.m. March 16. Mason Police Dept. is asking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Audrey Renaud, a 16-year-old that may be going as Alec, was last seen at 4 p.m. March 16. Mason Police Dept. is asking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. CONTRIBUTED

Audrey Renaud, a 16-year-old that may be going as Alec, was last seen at 4 p.m. March 16. Mason Police Dept. is asking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Audrey Renaud, a 16-year-old that may be going as Alec, was last seen at 4 p.m. March 16. Mason Police Dept. is asking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. CONTRIBUTED

The City of Mason Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with locating two missing/endangered runaway juveniles from Mason.

Amir Ghohestani, 17-years-old, and Audrey Renaud (may be going by Alec),16-years-old are both Mason High School students and were last seen around 4 p.m. March 16 and are believed to be traveling in a 2005 silver Honda Accord with Ohio plates JLJ7154.

Anyone with information on Audrey (Alec) and Amir’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Warren County Communications Center at 513-925-2525.

In Other News
1
Pair arrested in Middletown for construction site thefts
2
Documents appear to debunk $200K Butler County auditor consulting fee...
3
Top local news for Friday, Mar. 18, 2022
4
5 uplifting stories: Woman keeps ‘legacy alive’ through breast cancer...
5
FISH FRY GUIDE: Where to find meals each Friday of Lent in Butler...

About the Author

Staff report
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top