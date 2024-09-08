Marshall School in Hamilton to host a Forbes Summit service day

The event features more than two dozen speakers and performers, including Pair Eyewear co-founder and CEO Sophia Edelstein, American Express Chairman and Managing Director Ken Chenault, and Athletic Brewing Co. Founder and CEO Bill Shufelt.

Part of the annual summit is a service day, and Marshal High School Hamilton, at 2590 Dixie Highway, will be a host for one of them, said David Goodwin, assistant director of Academics at Marshall High School Hamilton. He said having the half-day of service and mentorship on Sept. 25 at Marshall will help raise the profile nationally of the school.

“This is a tremendous opportunity and occasion for our school, not just for us but for our school organization, Oakmont Education, and for the Hamilton community,” Goodwin said, adding Marshall’s sister school Fredrick Douglas School in Cleveland hosted one of the service day locations in 2023.

On Sept. 25, there will be a tour and a meet-and-greet at the campus, the primary part of the service day will be a Shark Tank-style pitch session where selected entrepreneurial-minded students will pitch to a panel of Forbes Under 30 Summit leaders their ideas. Goodwin said challenge “is designed to reqard big ideas and inspire student creativity that will push the envelope.”

While the entire student body will be encouraged to participate, there will only be a select few that will pitch their “big” and “bold” ideas. Goodwin said there will be some breakout sessions and students will have an opportunity to work with the “Shark” panelists to fine-tune their presentations.

There will also be networking opportunities.

Marshall High School, an accredited tuition-free charter high school for students 15 to 21, ended its first school year in June with 345 students. By June 2025, Goodwin said they anticipate to have upwards of 375 students, though the current enrollment at the start of this school year was 275. He said they’re growing weekly.

“At Marshall we do something unique,” Goodwin said. “We specialize in dropout prevention, academic credit recovery and career technical education, which includes business and entrepreneurship, construction, culinary, healthcare and manufacturing.”

Mayor Pat Moeller thanked Goodwin for the school being in the city and “educating and challenging students,” adding that the service day “sounds like a great challenge for (students) to be creative and to speak in front of others.”

Hamilton Council member Joel Lauer, a teacher in Hamilton City Schools, called Marshall High School “a great service to the city school district and the students you serve.”

“As a teacher in Hamilton, I do know the students that you taken in,” he said. “I believe the foundation is built on the people (Marshall Director Kelven Moss) has hired. I do know most of the people he has hired and believe in Mr. Moss’ message.”