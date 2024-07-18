Many in Middletown excited about Trump’s JD Vance pick, but not all

Carter’s comments came after fellow Middletown City Council member Zack Ferrell expressed his excitement, not specifically for Vance but because a Middletown native is in the national spotlight.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “I said this two years ago when he ran for senate and got a few nasty emails, but party aside ― Republican or Democrat ― it’s exciting to see what somebody from this town can do.”

Ferrell went on to say that despite his political beliefs, “It’s cool to read comments around the nation ... and from my perspective, people love the guy right now.” He feels Vance is “a guy, I think, a lot of people can relate to. So party aside, just put that aside, and be excited that we can be a city that helped raise this guy.”

Vance, who used to be a harsh critic of Trump, has transformed into a strong Trump ally and politically polarizing figure in recent years. Before he gained national fame when his memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” was published in 2016, Vance went from living in poverty in Middletown to becoming a millionaire venture capitalist in San Francisco.

After the success of his book, which was a No. 1 New York Times best-seller, he returned to Ohio from California, set up an anti-opioid charity, and began a speaking tour (he was a popular marquee speaker at the GOP Lincoln Day dinners).

Though Vance had shared his political views over the years, he jumped into the political field in 2022 in his successful bid for U.S. Senate, seeking the seat being vacated by former U.S. senator Rob Portman, who did not seek re-election.

Vance, who will turn 40 on Aug. 2, has taken hard conservative stances on various issues, including abortion, immigration, foreign policy and health care.

Ferrell’s sentiments echoed what the Middletown City Schools posted on X (formerly Twitter), when they offered congratulations to Vance, a 2003 graduate of the school district.

“Vance’s journey from the city of Middletown to the national political stage is a testament to what it means to be #MiddieRising,” the city school district posted.

Congratulations to U.S. Senator JD Vance, a 2003 graduate of @MHSMiddieTweets, on being named the Republican nominee for vice president! Vance's journey from the City of Middletown to the national political stage is a testament to what it means to be #MiddieRising. pic.twitter.com/4ECy7VJ9am — Middletown City Schools (@MiddletownOH) July 16, 2024

“I grew up with a very similar story as JD Vance,” Ferrell said. “I can tell you every time I read something about the guy, it’s inspiring.”

He said he doesn’t agree with everything Vance wrote in his book, “But honestly, I agree with a large majority of it. It was my life growing up, so I relate to it.”

Carter, who said she knew Vance and his family when he grew up in Middletown, felt Ferrell’s comment showed a level of partisanship, saying, “I think is not fair to all the city employees because not everyone feels the same.”