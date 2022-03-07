Hamburger icon
Man who drowned in West Chester pond discovered by person walking dog

By , Staff Writer
36 minutes ago

WEST CHESTER TWP. — West Chester Twp. officials say the man who drowned in a pond over the weekend was not the person who has been missing since January.

West Chester police and fire responded at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a pond off Muhlhauser Road near Blossom Street. Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said a man was walking his dog when he saw someone floating face down in the pond and dialed 911.

“The victim was identified as a male. There appeared to be nothing suspicious at the scene,” Wilson said. “There was an area set up for fishing nearby and a truck on the scene, so it was presumed that he had been fishing.”

Wilson said the Butler County coroner’s office will identify the person but she confirmed it was not 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, who has been missing since January.

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

