Man who drowned in West Chester pond discovered by person walking dog

West Chester police and fire responded at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a pond off Muhlhauser Road near Blossom Street. Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said a man was walking his dog when he saw someone floating face down in the pond and dialed 911.

“The victim was identified as a male. There appeared to be nothing suspicious at the scene,” Wilson said. “There was an area set up for fishing nearby and a truck on the scene, so it was presumed that he had been fishing.”