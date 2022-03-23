Man who died in Hamilton house fire identified

The victim of a Sunday night Hamilton house fire has been identified as a 59-year-old man.
Hamilton Police Sgt. Rich Burkhardt and Fire Chief Mark Mercer identified the victim today as John Worischeck. He was found dead by Hamilton firefighters battling a blaze at his home in the 1200 block of Vanderveer Avenue.
Worischeck died of smoke inhalation and his death was ruled an accident, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched about 10 p.m. to a structure fire after a passerby saw smoke coming from the house. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but the person was found dead on the first floor of the house, according to Mercer.
The first floor was badly damaged and the fire had also spread to the basement.
A woman called 911 telling dispatchers she saw smoke “pouring out” of the house.
She said she couldn’t tell if anyone was in the house. She was concerned for neighbors and said she was going to knock doors of neighboring houses.
Mercer said the investigation will be ongoing, but it is not suspicious.
