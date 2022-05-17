Man sent to jail for fatal steel coil crash on U.S. 127

Blake A. Mulder of Seven Mile was killed on the morning of Sept. 15, 2021 near Morganthaler Road. A semi-tractor trailer owned by Total Package Express, Inc. was traveling north on U.S. 127 carrying a steel coil that became unsecured, fell into the southbound lane and struck Mulder’s SUV, the sheriff’s office said. Mulder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two crash reports were filed in connection with the fatal crash report — one from the semi driver, Keith Blackwell, 56, of Louisville, Ky., who reported about 6:15 a.m. that another truck almost ran him off the road, and a second involving two drivers whose vehicles were disabled when they drove into the crash debris field.