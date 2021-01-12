Man remains in serious condition following home explosion in Middletown

A Middletown man is listed in serious condition this morning after his house caught fire following an explosion Monday.
Jerry Gillespie was home Monday when the back of his house in the 2500 block of Flemming Road exploded, according to Middletown fire officials.
Fire Chief Paul Lolli said Gillespie said he heard a loud bang and then saw flames. He escaped the house, but suffered “pretty significant injuries,” Lolli said.
Gillespie was transported to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, then flown in a medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
Lolli said when firefighters arrived, the back of the house was on fire and was “blown up.”
Lolli said the investigation continues and the cause of the explosion may not be determined until today.
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.