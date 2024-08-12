Man recovering after Middletown shooting

33 minutes ago
A man is recovering from a non-life-threatening shooting late Saturday night in Middletown, according to police.

Officers received a call about 11:40 p.m. about a person with a gunshot wound in that area of Lefferson Road and Spring Garden Street. They found the injured 20-year-old man outside and he was transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a felonious assault and are still trying to determine how the shooting occurred.

