Man killed after being hit by train in Middletown early this morning

News | 1 hour ago
By Lauren Pack

A man was killed early this morning when apparently hit by a train at a Middletown crossing, according to police.

Officers were called to First Avenue and University Boulevard at 2:09 a.m. for a pedestrian struck on the tracks.

They found a dead male on the tracks between Central and First Avenues, and it appeared he was struck by the train, according to the police report.

The conductor told police he believed the train struck the person in the area of Manchester Avenue.

Police Chief David Birk said investigators are working with CSX to view engine video and identify the deceased.

