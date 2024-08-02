Man indicted in fatal Milford Twp. crash

BreakingNews
A man who Butler County Sheriff’s investigators say is from Mexico and did not have a valid driver’s license in June when he was behind the wheel in a fatal crash has been indicted by a grand jury.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. on June 8 on U.S. 127 south of Harris Road in Milford Twp. Deputies and emergency personnel responded after a report of two vehicles colliding head-on.

Leodegario Cruz Ortiz, 22, was driving a car south on U.S. 127 when the vehicle went left of center and struck a car driven by Christopher Vanzant, 40, of Fountain City, Indiana. Vanzant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cruz Ortiz, listed with a Hamilton address in court records, and a passenger were transported by medical helicopter for treatment of injuries. He was booked into the county jail on June. 19.

Cruz Ortiz is now facing two indicted charges of aggravated vehicular homicide on different subsections of the law, with one alleging he did not have a valid license.

In June, investigators also said Cruz Ortiz is in the U.S. illegally.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens

