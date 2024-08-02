Man indicted in fatal Milford Twp. crash

Leodegario Cruz Ortiz, 22, was driving a car south on U.S. 127 when the vehicle went left of center and struck a car driven by Christopher Vanzant, 40, of Fountain City, Indiana. Vanzant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cruz Ortiz, listed with a Hamilton address in court records, and a passenger were transported by medical helicopter for treatment of injuries. He was booked into the county jail on June. 19.

Cruz Ortiz is now facing two indicted charges of aggravated vehicular homicide on different subsections of the law, with one alleging he did not have a valid license.

In June, investigators also said Cruz Ortiz is in the U.S. illegally.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens