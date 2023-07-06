BreakingNews
Man facing arson charge for Hamilton fire that destroyed residence
Man facing arson charge for Hamilton fire that destroyed residence

A Hamilton man is facing an aggravated arson charge for an April house fire on See Avenue.

Clinton P. Rose, 32, of Shuler Avenue, was indicted Wednesday by a Butler County grand jury for aggravated arson, a fifth-degree felony, for allegedly setting fire to house on the morning of April 11.

Two people were home when fire broke out just before 11:30 a.m. They escaped without injury, according to prosecutors. Hamilton received mutual aid assistance from Fairfield, Liberty, and Ross townships to fight the blaze.

ExploreLegal glitch leads to sentencing of man twice in one week for fatal crash that killed Mason teen

Assistant Prosecutor Josh Muennich said the house is a total loss. Rose had a previous relationship with one of the residents.

A warrant has been issued for Rose’s arrest. The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens.

