Man facing arson charge for Hamilton fire that destroyed residence

A Hamilton man is facing an aggravated arson charge for an April house fire on See Avenue.
Clinton P. Rose, 32, of Shuler Avenue, was indicted Wednesday by a Butler County grand jury for aggravated arson, a fifth-degree felony, for allegedly setting fire to house on the morning of April 11.
Two people were home when fire broke out just before 11:30 a.m. They escaped without injury, according to prosecutors. Hamilton received mutual aid assistance from Fairfield, Liberty, and Ross townships to fight the blaze.
Assistant Prosecutor Josh Muennich said the house is a total loss. Rose had a previous relationship with one of the residents.
A warrant has been issued for Rose’s arrest. The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens.
