Man charged with vehicular homicide for fatal Fairfield crash
Man charged with vehicular homicide for fatal Fairfield crash

A man is facing an aggravated vehicular charge for a Fairfield crash that killed a passenger in his vehicle, according to court records.

Juan Orozco-Garcia, 36, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury Wednesday on the second-degree felony charge along with operating a vehicle under the influence for the Jan. 3 crash that killed 37-year-old Sergio Ramirez of Fairfield.

The crash happened about 3:10 a.m. on Port Union Road in Fairfield. According to the accident report, Orozco-Garcia was traveling west on Port Union, lost control and ran off the left side of the road, struck a gas line, a culvert, overturned and struck an excavator. Ramirez was transported to a hospital and died a short time later.

A warrant has been issued for Orozco-Garcia’s arrest; he is not yet in the Butler County Jail. The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster.

