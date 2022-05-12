Man charged with vehicular homicide for fatal Fairfield crash

Juan Orozco-Garcia, 36, was indicted by a Butler County grand jury Wednesday on the second-degree felony charge along with operating a vehicle under the influence for the Jan. 3 crash that killed 37-year-old Sergio Ramirez of Fairfield.

The crash happened about 3:10 a.m. on Port Union Road in Fairfield. According to the accident report, Orozco-Garcia was traveling west on Port Union, lost control and ran off the left side of the road, struck a gas line, a culvert, overturned and struck an excavator. Ramirez was transported to a hospital and died a short time later.