Man charged with felony neglect: 2 dogs, 1 dead, found locked in cage

26 minutes ago
Deputies respond to Madison Twp. on animal welfare checks, find two dogs locked in cage.

A Madison Twp. dog owner was charged with felony neglect for a deceased canine, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Adrian Hill, 27, was charged with two counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals, a fifth-degree felony, and a first-degree misdemeanor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies received an animal welfare check in the 6000 block of Trenton Franklin Road. They found two dogs locked in a crate inside the yard, and one of the dogs deceased, the sheriff’s office said.

The Deputy Dog Warden responded and took possession of both canines and one cat.

Hill was taken into custody and taken to the Middletown City Jail.

“Cruelty to animals will not be tolerated in this county,” Sheriff Richard Jones said in a press release. “If you fail to care for your companion animal, then provide a home that can, or we will provide a new home for you in jail.”

