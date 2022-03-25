Man charged with felonious assault in Middletown stabbing

Middletown police responded to the 300 block of Crawford Street about 4:40 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. They found Jordan Kokaly bleeding and holding is neck, according to the police report.

Kokaly, 23, told officers he was fighting with Alan Keeney and was stabbed during the altercation. He said he and Keeney had a “long history.”