Man arrested for shooting out car windows in Middletown

Michael G. Davenport, 26, of Middletown was arrested Saturday following several reports of residents' car windows being shot out. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

31 minutes ago
A Middletown man has been arrested for shooting out the car windows of at least eight vehicles, according to police.

Michael G. Davenport, 26, of Middletown was arrested Saturday following several reports on Sept. 18 of windows being shot out.

During the stop, officers found multiple BB guns and a rifle inside the Davenport’s vehicle, according to a Facebook post from Middletown police.

He is being charged with vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor.

Davenport’s bond has been set at $7,500. He is being held in Butler County Jail.

Charges could change based on how many other people experienced a similar incident, according to police.

Any resident who experienced a similar incident or has video footage should email Middletown’s criminal investigations division at detectivesmpd7700@gmail.com.

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.