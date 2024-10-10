Man admits guilt in fatal Milford Twp. crash

A man who Butler County Sheriff’s investigators say is from Mexico and did not have a valid driver’s license in June when he was behind the wheel in a fatal crash has pleaded guilty as charged.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. June 8 on U.S. 127 south of Harris Road in Milford Twp.

Leodegario Cruz Ortiz, 22, was driving when the vehicle went left of center and struck a car driven by Christopher Vanzant, 40, of Fountain City, Indiana. Vanzant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leodegario Cruz Ortiz. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

icon to expand image

Cruz Ortiz and a passenger were transported by medical helicopter for treatment of injuries. He was booked into the county jail days later and has been held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

In August, Cruz Ortiz was indicted by a Butler County grand jury for aggravated vehicular homicide on different subsections of the law, with one alleging he did not have a valid license.

On Monday, Cruz Ortiz pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated vehicular homicide in Butler County Common Pleas Court. Judge Greg Stephens set sentencing for Nov. 5. He faces a maximum sentence of 16.5 year in prison.

In June, Butler County Sheriff’s Investigators said Cruz Ortiz is in the U.S. illegally.

