Man admits guilt in fatal Milford Twp. crash

A man who Butler County Sheriff’s investigators say is from Mexico and did not have a valid driver’s license in June when he was behind the wheel in a fatal crash has pleaded guilty as charged.
The crash happened about 3 a.m. June 8 on U.S. 127 south of Harris Road in Milford Twp.
Leodegario Cruz Ortiz, 22, was driving when the vehicle went left of center and struck a car driven by Christopher Vanzant, 40, of Fountain City, Indiana. Vanzant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cruz Ortiz and a passenger were transported by medical helicopter for treatment of injuries. He was booked into the county jail days later and has been held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.
In August, Cruz Ortiz was indicted by a Butler County grand jury for aggravated vehicular homicide on different subsections of the law, with one alleging he did not have a valid license.
On Monday, Cruz Ortiz pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated vehicular homicide in Butler County Common Pleas Court. Judge Greg Stephens set sentencing for Nov. 5. He faces a maximum sentence of 16.5 year in prison.
In June, Butler County Sheriff’s Investigators said Cruz Ortiz is in the U.S. illegally.
