Man accused of killing Middletown man in 2023 crash apprehended by US marshals

A white sedan was involved in a crash with a motorcycle on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown around 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

A white sedan was involved in a crash with a motorcycle on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown around 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
31 minutes ago
A man wanted since 2023 for allegedly causing a Middletown crash that killed a person was arrested in Indiana.

Ronnie Reed, 69, was arrested Wednesday by the Richmond Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service, on outstanding warrants for aggravated vehicular homicide and drug trafficking.

Reed is being held with no bond at the Wayne County Jail, according to the jail roster.

Reed was indicted on April 2023 on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence for allegedly having alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash on Oct. 8, 2022, according to court records.

Ronnie Reed, 69, was arrested Wednesday in Indiana by Richmond Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. He was indicted in 2023 on charges stemming from a fatal Middletown crash. CONTRIBUTED/RICHMOND POLICE DEPARTMENT

He was scheduled for arraignment on the indicted charges in Butler County Common Pleas Court in May 2023, but had yet to make a court appearance as of October 2024, according to county court records.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in 2024 by the judge when Reed did not show up for arraignment.

Christopher C. Parshall, 42, of Middletown, was killed after a white sedan allegedly driven by Reed struck his motorcycle head-on, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection with Carolina Street.

Reed was treated at the scene, according to police.

Bryn Dippold