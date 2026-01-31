Lunar New Year celebration returns to Liberty Center for third year

Community members can join in on an afternoon of family-friendly cultural entertainment and activities for all ages. The Lunar New Year Celebration will be from 1-5 p.m. on Feb. 28.

“It is an important celebration, because the Cincinnati area community, including Liberty Township, West Chester and all the way up to Dayton, is getting diverse and dynamic. Each group (Asian, Chinese, and more) plays an important role in our community, and we would like to celebrate our traditional Lunar New Year with everyone, so they can see, feel and experience the joys, celebration and cultural activities,” said Feng.

Feb. 17 marks the first day of the Lunar New Year. (The Chinese New Year also known as the Spring Festival is one of the most important holidays in Chinese culture.) The Lunar New Year ends with the Lantern Festival on March 3.

The Lunar New Year Celebration will include hands-on activities from 1-4 p.m., including calligraphy, water writing, paper cutting, traditional costume try-on, Chinese tea tasting, dumpling tasting, music labs and more. Plus, there will be a photo station for photo opportunities.

Other highlights will include an Acrobatics Showcase with a Lion Dance on Benches from 1:45-2 p.m. and a Grand Piano Talent Show 2:30-3 p.m.

Performances from 3:30-5 p.m. will include a Dragon Dance, Chinese music, Asian drums, Lion Dance and a Taiji demo, to name a few.

“This has become a tradition at Liberty Center,” Feng said. “People look forward to the event, and they enjoy being a part of it.”

The Year of the Fire Horse begins Feb. 17 and ends on Feb. 5, 2027. The festive occasion, deeply rooted in centuries-old traditions across China and Asia, symbolizes renewal, joy and deep cultural traditions, centered around family and community.

The Lunar New Year Celebration will be hosted in The Living Room, on the lower level of The Foundry, near Dick’s Sporting Goods. The celebration is being sponsored by the NEXXUS Group.

MORE DETAILS

What: Lunar New Year Celebration

When: 1-5 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: In the Living Room of The Foundry at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp.

Cost: Free

More info: www.liberty-center.com/events, or email info@acca-us.org.