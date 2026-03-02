Long-term plan for Fairfield includes upgrades to buildings, new police cruisers

“This is designed in order to ensure that our critical infrastructure remains in working order,’’ Timmer said in a presentation to council.

“It’s also designed to ensure that we enhance the quality of life for our community and our residents.”

Included in the plan are the purchase of big-ticket items such as police cruisers or fire trucks, as well as the funding of annual projects – street paving, or building improvement and maintenance.

“The CIP budget is a five-year budget known as a long-term financial plan that includes funding sources, said Diana Davenport, finance director.

“It also establishes priorities and serves as a planning document for the city’s investment and capital infrastructure. Each of the projects includes a breakdown of the costs and the phasing of which year they’re going to be happening.’’

Every department categorizes its projects as critical, major or minor. This year, 55 percent of the projects are considered major; 31 percent, critical and 14 percent minor, Davenport said.

Funding for the program come from the city’s 1.5 percent income tax, charges for services, and grants where appropriate. The city’s income tax is divided with 1.2 percent going into the general fund. Another .15 percent goes into the street improvement and capital improvement funds.

The general fund has a beginning balance this year of $309 million, with revenues estimated at 43.4 million, and expenditures projected at 43.6 million, Davenport said.

“We do estimate revenues conservatively and we estimate expenditures aggressively to insure we have adequate funding available for the projects,” Davenport said.

Each of the projects in the plan have to be individually approved by council at the appropriate time.

“The important thing to remember about the capital improvement program is we are not appropriating any money with the passage of this program,’’ Davenport explained.

The plan will be up for a formal vote next month.

