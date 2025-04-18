Location for OVI checkpoint Friday in Butler County released

Breaking: Federal judge blocks Ohio law aimed at restricting social media access for minors under 16

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint today in Hamilton on Ohio 4 at 2210 S. Erie Blvd.

The checkpoint is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and last no longer than 10 p.m.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

