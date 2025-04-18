Location for OVI checkpoint Friday in Butler County released

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint today in Hamilton on Ohio 4 at 2210 S. Erie Blvd.
The checkpoint is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and last no longer than 10 p.m.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
