Local school coronavirus cases: How to find information by district

Last week saw Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveil the state’s new coronavirus dashboard listing school districts' number of students and staffers who have tested positive.
State schools coronavirus dashboard
Some area school systems launched their own coronavirus dashboards to better help school families keep abreast of the level of infections that may be in their local schools. Other area districts are working to soon add similar dashboards to their websites.
Here’s a look at districts with dashboards and where to find them: