Principal starts each school day as ‘Elf on the Shelf’ to surprise students

It’s a first for the veteran principal, whose pre-K through 8th grade school is a feeder for Middletown’s Fenwick High School.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

St. John XXIII was created in 1972 as a combined entity to serve all students in the area who were attending the local Catholics Schools of Holy Trinty, St. John’s and St. Mary’s.

The school is on the former Fenwick campus site and moved to that location in 2004 when Fenwick moved to its new campus in the Warren County portion of Middletown that year.

And the new Christmas tradition is appreciated by both students and school staffers, said St. John XXIII teacher Alina Gohlke.

“She’s not only a strong leader who has made St. John XXIII a pillar in the Middletown community, but she’s a fun-loving, approachable, compassionate individual who is adored by her students and their families,” said Gohlke.

“Mrs. Pickerill strives to make St. John XXIII an amazing place for children to call ‘home’ and she sure knows how to keep it festive - during the holidays and all year round.”

“The children seek her out these early December mornings. They are excited to see where their resident “Elf on the Shelf” is hiding each day,” she said.

Though Pickerill can’t show it while in Elf character, she is having as much fun as her students.

“Even the older students are having fun with it and giggling and laughing when they discover where I’m sitting. It’s been great.”