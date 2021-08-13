Local artists return to support Sorg Opera House tonight with blues show

The spring concert event was so successful that many of Middletown’s beloved musicians are returning to perform again for a Blues and Roots Rock Extravaganza 2, which will be held today at 7 p.m. at the Sorg. This is a benefit concert that will support the Sorg Opera Revitalization Group.
The Blues and Roots Rock Extravaganza 2 will feature a variety of Middletown favorites including Fred Gillespie and the Swamp Bees, with special guests Ashley Baumgarten, Chuck Evans and Randy Smith as well as The Gillespie Express, Jimmy D. Rogers and I Dig Pig and Sister Salem, featuring James Clark, Ferris Gillespie, and Gabrielle Anais Sears.
I Dig Pig will perform a lot of early Grateful Dead songs. Pigpen was a founding member and keyboard player for the Grateful Dead. He played in the group from 1965 to 1972. Many of the songs I Dig Pig will play will be songs from that era.
There will also be a good mix of blues, R&B and classic rock. Many of the musicians will also collaborate on several of the songs with several generations of musicians on stage.
“The idea is to help them out with funds and to bring awareness to the theater. It would be great to get more local people in there to see it and to enjoy it,” said musician Chuck Evans, who also heads up the annual Blue Christmas to benefit Middletown’s Hope House Mission.
“The Sorg is a beautiful, almost magical place. It’s one of the earliest buildings in our city, and it’s an architectural wonder, really. The theater itself is just perfect for live performance. So, it’s well worth preserving for a lot of reasons. Plus, there’s nothing else like it anywhere around here,” he said.
Evans has been involved with the Sorg and performed shows there for many years. He also conducted the orchestra and helped to put on several musicals at the venue. Additionally, he opened his music studio, Gemini Music Studio, in the connecting commercial building in 1991. He operated a studio there for 15 years.
“Audiences can expect a really good show and a real fun sound. Obviously, the Sorg itself is a wonderful venue for live music. It has great acoustics. It’s a real gem in our town,” Evans said.
He said it’s always a “nice experience” to play to that room and it’s a lot of fun.
“Plus, the friendships mean a lot. We’ve all been friends for a long time,” Evans said, “It’s always great to make good music and watch people enjoy it.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert will run from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance for reserved seating (plus online ticketing fees.) Tickets can be purchased at www.cincyticket.com. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door. All proceeds from the Blues and Roots Rock Extravaganza 2 will benefit the Sorg.
Sorg Opera House is located at 63 South Main Street in Middletown. Free parking is available behind the building, off Broad Street, and off First Street. Visit
www.sorgoperahouse.org for the latest information about the “Blues and Roots Rock Extravaganza 2” and other upcoming shows. Anyone interested in volunteering at the Sorg can email info@sorgopera.org.