Local artists return to support Sorg Opera House tonight with blues show

“The Sorg is a beautiful, almost magical place. It’s one of the earliest buildings in our city, and it’s an architectural wonder, really. The theater itself is just perfect for live performance. So, it’s well worth preserving for a lot of reasons. Plus, there’s nothing else like it anywhere around here,” he said.

Evans has been involved with the Sorg and performed shows there for many years. He also conducted the orchestra and helped to put on several musicals at the venue. Additionally, he opened his music studio, Gemini Music Studio, in the connecting commercial building in 1991. He operated a studio there for 15 years.

“Audiences can expect a really good show and a real fun sound. Obviously, the Sorg itself is a wonderful venue for live music. It has great acoustics. It’s a real gem in our town,” Evans said.

He said it’s always a “nice experience” to play to that room and it’s a lot of fun.

“Plus, the friendships mean a lot. We’ve all been friends for a long time,” Evans said, “It’s always great to make good music and watch people enjoy it.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert will run from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance for reserved seating (plus online ticketing fees.) Tickets can be purchased at www.cincyticket.com. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door. All proceeds from the Blues and Roots Rock Extravaganza 2 will benefit the Sorg.

Sorg Opera House is located at 63 South Main Street in Middletown. Free parking is available behind the building, off Broad Street, and off First Street. Visit

www.sorgoperahouse.org for the latest information about the “Blues and Roots Rock Extravaganza 2” and other upcoming shows. Anyone interested in volunteering at the Sorg can email info@sorgopera.org.