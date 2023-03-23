Local aerospace manufacturer acquires exclusive tech that can make engines quieter

“Not only can we do the size of holes that we need right now, but there’s also the potential to do microblasting for wafers for the electronics industry,” Crislip said.

CTL is the sole proprietor of the technology after the company bought the intellectual property and equipment from a Minnesota-based manufacturer last year before moving it into a designated new area of their West Chester facility.

Crislip said the intellectual property revolves around making and adhering the stencil, or mask, to the piece CTL wants to perforate. The methodology brings a greater precision to sandblasting and doesn’t come with the charred edges of laser drilling or the whirling drill bits in mechanical drilling, Crislip said.

Currently, CTL is using the technology exclusively on an order from one of its largest overseas customers, but Crislip said that CTL would soon market the noise-abating components to its other customers. Crislip said nearly a dozen aerospace customers have expressed interest in the noise-abating components, and “quite a few” electronics companies have also reached out.

“There’s been a lot of industry interest in this capability so, as soon as we meet our [current] production needs, we’ll also be marketing this toward other customers,” Crislip said.

Crislip noted that the precision abrasive machining section of CTL’s business will likely become an around-the-clock operation “because the demand is going to be that high.” Crislip expects CTL to hire more workers to meet demand.

CTL’s acquisition of the new tech and plans to expand their business landed the company a formal Ohio Senate Recognition of Excellence, followed by an on-site ceremony last Friday attended by U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Miami County), Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix, Ohio Sen. George Lang (R-West Chester) and West Chester Trustee Mark Welch.