LIST: These schools have canceled or gone remote

Multiple Tri-State school districts have had to close due to large amounts of student and staff absences amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the region. Others are citing recent snowfall and hazardous road conditions for closing or holding remote lessons.
Here’s the latest from local schools in the area:
OHIO:
- Adams County Ohio Valley Schools - Closed Jan. 18 citing road conditions, not COVID-19.
- Bethel Tate Local Schools - Closed Jan. 18 citing road conditions, not COVID-19.
- Bright Local School - Closed Jan. 18 citing road conditions, not COVID-19.
- Cincinnati Public Schools - Remote learning for entire district through January 24.
- Clermont Northeastern Local Schools - Closed Tuesday, Jan. 18 for staff illness
- East Clinton Local Schools - Closed Tuesday, Jan. 18
- Eastern Local Schools - Closed Jan. 18 citing road conditions, not COVID-19.
- Fairfield City Schools - Closed Tuesday, Jan. 18
- Fayetteville-Perry Local Schools - Closed Tuesday, Jan. 18 citing road conditions.
- Georgetown Exempted Village Schools - Closed Tuesday, Jan. 18 citing road conditions.
- Hamilton City Schools - The district decided to close through Jan. 18 due to COVID-19 related staffing issues. The school will move to remote learning through Jan. 21.
- Kings Local Schools - Closed from Jan. 14-17. Reopening Jan. 18. The Kings District requires masks for all students and staff in grades PreK-6. Masks are strongly recommended for the rest of the district.
- Lakota Local Schools - Closed from Jan. 14-17 due to growing number of absences. Reopening on the 18th. On Jan. 3 the district updated their quarantine policy. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for five days and then wear a mask for five days upon return to school.
- Little Miami Schools - Classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 18. Little Miami High School will remain learning remotely until Jan. 20.
- Lockland Local Schools - District announced move to remote learning for Jan. 10 and Jan. 11. and all students and staff are required to wear a mask on campus.
- Mason City Schools - All Mason City Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 14 due to staffing shortages. The district said students and staff will be required to wear masks upon return through Friday, Jan. 28.
- Manchester Local Schools - Closed Tuesday, Jan. 18.
- Middletown City Schools - Closed Jan. 14-18. Masks will be temporarily required inside all school buildings Jan. 5 through Jan. 25. The district said the requirement will be revisited at its Jan. 24 Board of Education meeting.
- Milford Exempted Village Schools - On Jan. 3 the district updated their quarantine policy to match new CDC guidelines.
- Mt. Healthy City Schools - The district announced it will not have class Friday, Jan. 7, and will shift to remote learning Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 21 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
- Peebles Elementary - Remote learning Tuesday, Jan.18 through Friday, Jan. 21.
- Southwest Local Schools - All district schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 18 due to staff absences.
- Wilmington City Schools - Closed Tuesday, Jan. 18.
KENTUCKY:
- Augusta Independent School - NTI day on Tuesday, Jan. 18
- Bracken County Schools - NTI day on Tuesday, Jan 18.
- Covington Independent Public Schools - The district will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24.
- Erlanger/Elsmere Independent Schools - Closed Tuesday, Jan. 18.
- Fort Thomas Independent Schools - Masks are recommended for all students, faculty and staff inside Ft. Thomas Independent Schools. The district said it will make adjustments as necessary based on community rates or attendance.
- Gallatin County Schools - NTI day on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
- Grant County Schools - NTI day on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
- Mason County Schools - NTI day on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
- Newport Independent Schools - Superintendent Tony Watts announced the district will move to NTI through Friday, Jan. 14 and resume in-person classes Tuesday, Jan. 18. Meals will be offered for pickup.
- Owen County Schools - NTI day on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
- Pendleton County Schools - NTI day on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
- Walton Verona Schools - NTI day on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
- Williamstown Independent Schools - NTI day on Tuesday, Jan. 18
Local universities have also announced changes as students prepare to return for the spring semester. UC announced it would transition to online operations Jan. 5 and return to in-person activities Monday, Jan. 24. NKU delayed the start of classes until Tuesday, Jan. 18, while Xavier announced it will require masks and a negative test to return.
WCPO is a content partner of the Journal-News.
In Other News
1
Bengals-Titans tickets: Fans facing high prices to see game in...
2
Building behind Middletown senior center may be used to house homeless
3
Edgewood schools lockdown ends; officials investigate threat
4
Apartments at Liberty Center get planning commission approval
5
Fairfield Twp. police collecting donated clothes to help local students