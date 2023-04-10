List: Summer of free concerts at RiversEdge

JUNE 15: Led Zepplin 2, Gyasi

JUNE 22-24: The Whimmydiddle, a weekend-long event

JUNE 29: Harlem Gospel Travelers, Buffalo Nichols

JULY 4: That Arena Rock Show, Classic Rock Experience

JULY 8: Taylor Swift Experience, Rachel Holt

JULY 13: Fooz Fighters, Nirvani

JULY 22: CFG & The Family, The Gina & Johnny Band

AUG. 3: Back in Black (AC/DC), Sweet Sister Mercy

AUG. 10: Nightrain (Guns N Roses), Theater of Crue

AUG. 17: Scotty Bratcher Band, Duanne Betts & Palmetto Hotel, Cordovas

AUG. 24: Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Christina Vane

AUG. 31: Satisfaction (Rolling Stones), Billy Rock Band

SEPT. 9: Jared’s Jam

SEPT. 16: Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd

RiversEdge is located along the Great Miami River in downtown Hamilton with the main entrance being at Dayton Street near Marcum Park and restaurants and businesses in the Marcum.

June’s Whimmydiddle, presented by IBEW Local 648, is a free, three-night event.

John R. Miller will headline the festival on Thursday evening, Little Texas will be the headliner on Friday night and 49 Winchester will headline the show on Saturday night.

“We’re going back to free admission again. We started out doing this as free admission, and we always focused on featuring emerging talent. Over the years, we’ve had free shows with Billy Strings, Tyler Childers and Sarah Shook,” said Adam Helms, director of Resident Services for the City of Hamilton and the producer of Whimmydiddle.

He said you’ll see some of the talent line-up like John R. Miller, Nick Shoulders, and 49 Winchester, featured on bigger music festivals across the country.

Jared’s Jam in September will feature five bands, headlined by the Red Clay Strays. The event honors late Hamilton native Jared Whalen, who at age 44 passed away from heart failure in August of 2018. At the time of his passing, he was an executive chef at Coach House Tavern & Grille. Whalen was a 1993 graduate of Hamilton High School.

“Jared’s Jam is about Jaret Whalen. It’s a memorial event. This is something the Whalen family wanted to do every year to support RiversEdge and Jared, and we’ve been working with them on the line-up and the artwork, said Helms. “The artwork is really cool this year. Logan Walden created it and he put together a room that Jared might have liked to live in. There are paintings on the wall. Jared was a painter, he liked to play music and he loved food. So, some of the paintings on the walls in that artwork are pictures that Jared had painted,” Helms said.

Writer Ginny McCabe contributed to this report.