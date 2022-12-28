List: Local things to do on New Year’s Eve

The following events are planned for New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31.
- Roll Into the New Year, four-hour “glow bowl” at Gilmore Lanes, 5595 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. Includes music, midnight toast and party favors, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Kid-friendly. $90 per lane. Reservations and pre-payment required. (513) 874-3838.
- New Years Eve with Sonny Moorman & Randy Peak opening Band Wanted, Grub Pub, 47 Hancock Ave., Hamilton. Begins at 8 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve Soire, The Fairfield Pub, 465C Nilles Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $15, begins at 7 p.m. Music, light apps, party favors and more.
- Yinyang Sunflower and Gillespie Express (music), North Second Tap & Bottle Shop, 134 N. Second St., Hamilton. New Year’s Eve toast at midnight.
- New Year’s Eve Party, Vinoklet Winery, 11069 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati. Two dinner and dancing packages available. 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., visit vinokletwines.com/post/new-year-s-eve-at-vinoklet-12-31-22 for more details.
- New Year’s Eve with Chris Janson, Lori’s Roadhouse, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp. Buffet at 5 p.m., live music at 6 p.m. Balloon drop, party favors, buffet, live music only for people 21 and older. VIP package available. Get details at facebook.com/lrhohio.
- Angela Combs Band, Mutts Brewery Lounge, 2056 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton. 8 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve at Receptions Banquet Center, 5975 Boymel Drive, Fairfield. Music by The Menus. 8 p.m. Tickets include food, open bar and more. Must call (513) 860-4100.
- New Year’s Eve at Pour House, DJ playing music beginning at 8 p.m. and the bar is open until 1 a.m. 138 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton.
- New Year’s Eve with DJ Ballard, Misery&Jen bar, 1956 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with champagne toast at midnight.
- New Year’s Eve with The Whammies, Miami Valley Gaming, 6000 W. Ohio 63, Lebanon. 8 p.m. Featuring hits from the 1980s.
- Jazz & Cabaret present New Year’s Eve, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 8 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- New Year’s Eve Party, The Hitching Post Saloon, 4319 Hamilton Richmond Road, Oxford. 5 p.m. Grand reopening celebration.
- New Year’s Eve party at The White Dog Distilling Co. & Bourbon Bar, 1357 Central Ave., Middletown. 8 p.m. Live music by Mike Willis.
- New Year’s Eve Party at Nicc & Norm’s Tavern, 1483 Millville Ave. Hamilton. 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. DJ Chris Server. Champagne punch toast, food and more.
Don’t see your organization’s event? Visit journal-news.com/events to enter information into our searchable listings. Also email details to journalnews@coxinc.com.
