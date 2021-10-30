List: Halloween events for adults in Butler County

Ready to get out and party on the spookiest weekend of the year? Here ae some of the many activities for adults that are happening in Butler County.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
AMVETS Halloween Celebration: Members of the AMVETS Post 1983 will be treated to music by Stagger Lee. There will be a costume contest. Things get started at 7 p.m. 914 Ross Ave., Hamilton
Arches Saloon/SideCar Bar: A “Table-Tilting Seance” will be an event conducted by Arches Saloon in Hamilton at the neighboring SideCar Bar. Attendees first will be at Arches. Three psychic mediums will perform the seance that starts right at midnight ... the moment the clock turns to Halloween. There is a $10 fee per person and space is limited. 233 N. B St., Hamilton
Cobblestone Throwback Halloween Party: This tavern will have music from the 1980s and 1990s all night for its annual Halloween party. Things start at 9 p.m. and there will be a costume contest. 5737 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield
Fall Shop Hop: Main Street in Hamilton is open to shoppers for this annual Fall event that gets started at 11 a.m. Saturday. Grab a Fall Shop Hop Passport at any if the participating shops, get it stamped and be entered to win a prize.
Hamilton’s Urban Backyard: A Tom Petty Tribute band will be the entertainment Saturday night at The HUB. Music is performed from 8:30-11 p.m. 501 Main St., Hamilton
Legends Halloween Party: Legends Bar and Grille kicks the party off at 8 p.m. with music by DJ Songz. Prizes awarded for the best costumes. 2104 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton
Liberty Center Shop, Eat & Treat: Parents may carry their adult beverages around in a DORA cup while their children Trick-or-Treat at the shops. This takes place from 1-3 p.m. throughout the shopping center property. There are added family events in The Living Room and MidPointe Library inside the Foundry. 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp.
Jamaica Mon Midnight Halloween Party: Jamaica Mon Caribbean Cuisine is hosting a Halloween costume party called “Midnight!” with music by Lady Dynamq. Doors open at 9 p.m. $10 admission 6679 Dixie Hwy, Fairfield
Middletown Haunted Trail: The Land of Illusion continues to deliver scares with a walk through a haunted forest. Gates open at 7 p.m. and close at 1 a.m. Haunted Scream Park prices vary; get tickets online at landofillusion.com. 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
Pohlman Lanes Halloween Party: Starting at 7 p.m., the Hamilton bowling alley and event center invites folks to a “Don’t Tell Steve” band show with no cover charge. It has been dubbed a “Boos and Booze Bash” and Pohlman’s put out a Facebook message Saturday morning that said to arrive early as seats will fill up fast. 854 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton
Rick’s Tavern & Grille Halloween Party: This popular venue will have live music from Tobi Lee and Mustang Sally and is offering prizes for the best costumes. Things get started around 8 p.m. For those who wish to stop by earlier, Rick’s has an acoustic happy hour from 5-7 p.m. 5955 Boymel Drive, Fairfield