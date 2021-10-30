List: Halloween events for adults in Butler County

Fall Shop Hop: Main Street in Hamilton is open to shoppers for this annual Fall event that gets started at 11 a.m. Saturday. Grab a Fall Shop Hop Passport at any if the participating shops, get it stamped and be entered to win a prize.

Hamilton’s Urban Backyard: A Tom Petty Tribute band will be the entertainment Saturday night at The HUB. Music is performed from 8:30-11 p.m. 501 Main St., Hamilton

Legends Halloween Party: Legends Bar and Grille kicks the party off at 8 p.m. with music by DJ Songz. Prizes awarded for the best costumes. 2104 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton

Liberty Center Shop, Eat & Treat: Parents may carry their adult beverages around in a DORA cup while their children Trick-or-Treat at the shops. This takes place from 1-3 p.m. throughout the shopping center property. There are added family events in The Living Room and MidPointe Library inside the Foundry. 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp.

Jamaica Mon Midnight Halloween Party: Jamaica Mon Caribbean Cuisine is hosting a Halloween costume party called “Midnight!” with music by Lady Dynamq. Doors open at 9 p.m. $10 admission 6679 Dixie Hwy, Fairfield

Middletown Haunted Trail: The Land of Illusion continues to deliver scares with a walk through a haunted forest. Gates open at 7 p.m. and close at 1 a.m. Haunted Scream Park prices vary; get tickets online at landofillusion.com. 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

Pohlman Lanes Halloween Party: Starting at 7 p.m., the Hamilton bowling alley and event center invites folks to a “Don’t Tell Steve” band show with no cover charge. It has been dubbed a “Boos and Booze Bash” and Pohlman’s put out a Facebook message Saturday morning that said to arrive early as seats will fill up fast. 854 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton

Rick’s Tavern & Grille Halloween Party: This popular venue will have live music from Tobi Lee and Mustang Sally and is offering prizes for the best costumes. Things get started around 8 p.m. For those who wish to stop by earlier, Rick’s has an acoustic happy hour from 5-7 p.m. 5955 Boymel Drive, Fairfield