List: 2025 fish fry events in Butler, Warren and Preble counties

Fr. Roettele Council 8115 K of C, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 7, March 28, and April 18 at Sacred Heart, 400 Nilles Road. Hamilton: Queen of Peace, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, March 7 through April 11 at 2550 Millville Ave. Drive-thru only. One piece meal $10, two piece meal $12.

WARREN COUNTY

Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales Council #14408, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 11 at 20 DeSales Ave.

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, K of C Council 3698, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 7-21 at 407 E. Main St.

Are you holding a fish fry that was not included in the list? Email the information to amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.