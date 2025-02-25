List: 2025 fish fry events in Butler, Warren and Preble counties

Lenten fish fry events are planned throughout the region. Here are some local fish fries:
BUTLER COUNTY
- Fairfield: Fr. Roettele Council 8115 K of C, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 7, March 28, and April 18 at Sacred Heart, 400 Nilles Road.
- Hamilton: Queen of Peace, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, March 7 through April 11 at 2550 Millville Ave. Drive-thru only. One piece meal $10, two piece meal $12.
- Hamilton: St. Aloysius, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays, March 7 through April 4 at 3350 Chapel Road. April 4 event includes grocery bingo, split-the-pot, and raffles.
- Hamilton: St. Julie Billiart, 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 14, March 18, and April 11 in the Fenmont, 229 N. Third St.
- Liberty Twp.: St. Maximilian Kolbe, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays, March 7 through April 11 at 5720 Hamilton Mason Road.
- Monroe: Our Lady of Sorrows, Fridays, March 7 through April 11 at 330 Lebanon St.
- Shandon: St. Aloysius, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays, March 7 through April 4, at 3350 Chapel Road.
- Trenton: Holy Name of Jesus, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 11 at 222 Hamilton Ave.
- West Chester Twp.: St. John the Evangelist, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays, March 7 through April 11, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road.
WARREN COUNTY
- Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales Council #14408, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 11 at 20 DeSales Ave.
- Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 11, at 944 E. U.S. 22 & 3.
- Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 5-8 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 11 at 500 N. Reading Road.
- Waynesville: St. Augustine K of C #17092, 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 7 at 5715 Lytle Road.
PREBLE COUNTY
- Eaton: Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, K of C Council 3698, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 7-21 at 407 E. Main St.
Are you holding a fish fry that was not included in the list? Email the information to amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
