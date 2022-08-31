journal-news logo
X

Liberty Way ramp closed Thursday for mowing operation

Mowing operations along the Liberty Way exit from southbound I-75 Sept. 1 will force a temporary closure of the ramp. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Mowing operations along the Liberty Way exit from southbound I-75 Sept. 1 will force a temporary closure of the ramp. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By Staff report
1 hour ago

Mowing operations along the Liberty Way exit from southbound I-75 Thursday will force a temporary closure of the ramp. The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The ramp from I-75 South to Liberty Way will be closed while crews from the Ohio Dept. of Transportation clear vegetation at the overpass along the ramp. Since the ramp is a single lane, the closure is necessary for the safety of motorists and crew. Cars may detour by using the Tylersville Road interchange and I-75 North to Liberty Way.

For more information, go to OHGO.com.

In Other News
1
$148 million Turfway Park gaming building opens
2
Former Butler County magistrate’s lawsuit against county prosecutor...
3
‘Decked’ art exhibit puts spotlight on skateboarding world
4
What to do with an abundance of tomatoes
5
In brief: Oxford activities Sept. 8-19, 2022

About the Author

Staff report
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top