Liberty Way ramp closed Thursday for mowing operation

Mowing operations along the Liberty Way exit from southbound I-75 Thursday will force a temporary closure of the ramp. The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The ramp from I-75 South to Liberty Way will be closed while crews from the Ohio Dept. of Transportation clear vegetation at the overpass along the ramp. Since the ramp is a single lane, the closure is necessary for the safety of motorists and crew. Cars may detour by using the Tylersville Road interchange and I-75 North to Liberty Way.
For more information, go to OHGO.com.
