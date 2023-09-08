Liberty Way lane closings next week

BreakingNews
2024 election will reuse Ohio congressional district map once deemed unconstitutional

The massive Liberty Way interchange at Interstate 75 reconfiguration is complete but there are still some odds and ends that need to be completed prompting some nighttime lane closures next week.

Butler County Engineer’s Office reports nightly lane closures on Liberty Way on the bridge over I-75 beginning Monday, as part of the $32 million Liberty Way improvements project.

The contractor will repair the bridge approach slab from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for four consecutive nights, weather permitting. Motorists may experience delays.

Check the BCEO website and PROJECTS MAP, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

