Liberty Way lane closings next week

The massive Liberty Way interchange at Interstate 75 reconfiguration is complete but there are still some odds and ends that need to be completed prompting some nighttime lane closures next week.

Butler County Engineer’s Office reports nightly lane closures on Liberty Way on the bridge over I-75 beginning Monday, as part of the $32 million Liberty Way improvements project.

The contractor will repair the bridge approach slab from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for four consecutive nights, weather permitting. Motorists may experience delays.