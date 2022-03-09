Hamburger icon
Liberty Way interchange ramp to be closed nightly for a month

Construction continues on the OH 129, Liberty Way and I-75 interchange modification Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in Liberty Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Staff Writer
27 minutes ago

The Butler County Engineer’s Office is warning drivers there will be nightly ramp closures at the Liberty Way interchange at Interstate 75 beginning next week and lasting a month, as work on the $24 million fix continues.

Ramps will be closed from Liberty Way to northbound I-75 from March 14 until April 16. Crews will perform bridge beam erection and structure work, requiring the ramp’s overnight closure from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for approximately four weeks.

Explore$54M in road projects planned for Butler County; Engineer concerned with rising costs

As part of the interchange modification project, various overnight lane closures are scheduled for March 14 through 19, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on northbound and southbound I-75 between mile markers 23.5 and 26.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their nightly routes and drive cautiously near the work zone. Check the BCEO website and Facebook and Twitter @bceonews for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

