Liberty Way interchange ramp to be closed nightly for a month

Ramps will be closed from Liberty Way to northbound I-75 from March 14 until April 16. Crews will perform bridge beam erection and structure work, requiring the ramp’s overnight closure from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for approximately four weeks.

As part of the interchange modification project, various overnight lane closures are scheduled for March 14 through 19, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on northbound and southbound I-75 between mile markers 23.5 and 26.