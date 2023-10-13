Liberty Way closures coming

Nightly road closures are scheduled next week for finishing touches on the $32 million Liberty Way interchange modification project and ancillary work on the widening project at Liberty Way and Cox Road.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports there will be lane and ramp closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday and running through Wednesday as part of the Ohio 129/Liberty Way revamp.

The ramp from northbound I-75 to westbound Ohio 129 will be closed at 10 p.m. on Sunday to repair damaged asphalt caused by an overturned semi. In addition, crews will complete any unfinished milling on Liberty Way and Cox Road on Sunday, with lane closures starting at 7 p.m.

This work is in preparation for paving on eastbound and westbound Liberty Way and a portion of Cox Road beginning on Monday at 7 p.m. for three consecutive nights. All restrictions will be lifted by 6 a.m..

There will be single-lane closures at various locations on Ohio 129 in the project area as the contractor performs surface smoothness corrections beginning at 8 p.m. Monday for up to three consecutive nights and all restrictions will be lifted by 6 a.m.