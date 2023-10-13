Liberty Way closures coming

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
32 minutes ago
X

Nightly road closures are scheduled next week for finishing touches on the $32 million Liberty Way interchange modification project and ancillary work on the widening project at Liberty Way and Cox Road.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports there will be lane and ramp closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday and running through Wednesday as part of the Ohio 129/Liberty Way revamp.

The ramp from northbound I-75 to westbound Ohio 129 will be closed at 10 p.m. on Sunday to repair damaged asphalt caused by an overturned semi. In addition, crews will complete any unfinished milling on Liberty Way and Cox Road on Sunday, with lane closures starting at 7 p.m.

This work is in preparation for paving on eastbound and westbound Liberty Way and a portion of Cox Road beginning on Monday at 7 p.m. for three consecutive nights. All restrictions will be lifted by 6 a.m..

There will be single-lane closures at various locations on Ohio 129 in the project area as the contractor performs surface smoothness corrections beginning at 8 p.m. Monday for up to three consecutive nights and all restrictions will be lifted by 6 a.m.

Motorists could experience delays and are encouraged to check the BCEO website and projects map, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

In Other News
1
Local man will ‘dot the i’ during Ohio State marching band performance...
2
Downtown BBQ restaurant expands with move to new Middletown location
3
Hocus Pocus festival in Middletown this weekend has free activities for...
4
Proposed 20-building apartment development in Hamilton questioned by...
5
43 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County government including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top