Liberty Twp. will spend about $46M next year

“That’s better than our projection. Where we’re really exceeding our projection is property tax collection.”

Money from property tax collection will exceed 100 percent over projections. Another area where income is up is interest. Braun said the township anticipated about $2.5 million in interest income, but it will likely come in closer to $3.8 million.

“Cuts to interest rates did not happen – or did not happen as early in the year (as we thought),’’ Braun said.

Even so, spending for 2026 will come in at about $46 million, about $3 million more than revenue, Braun said.

His comments came during a review of the township’s 2026-2030 financial plan – the first step in preparing the township’s budget for next year.

Revenue is down from a year ago, largely because the township received $9 million in grants in 2024 that it did not receive in 2025. About $7 million of that grant money will be spent in 2025, the rest in 2026, Braun explained.

Ordered, but not yet delivered, fire department vehicles and right-of-way purchases for the Millikin Road interchange project account for most of the capital improvement dollars this year.

However, dollars set aside for those vehicles won’t be spent until they arrive, which probably won’t be this year.

The township is projecting a $76 million end-of-year balance in all funds, down about $4 million from the start of the year. The general fund’s ending balance is expected at $30 million.

Next year is projected to be an expensive one due to spending on the Millikin Road interchange and park improvements.

Public works capital improvements are proposed at $4.2 million in 2026 and $3 million in 2027. Big ticket items include implementing the Wilhelmina Park master plan, $3.1 million in 2026, $2.8 million in 2027; restroom improvements at Ft. Liberty Park, $350,000; Millikin Road pedestrian bridge, $350,000; and creating a trails master plan, $125,00.

Each of those items would have to be voted on separately by trustees if they are incorporated into the final budget.

Trustee Tom Farrell said he’s not a big fan of spending nearly $7 million on the 54.5-acre Wilhelmina Park because it’s located the Dutchland Woods subdivision and hard to get to without access from Princeton Road.

In the area of roads, the widening of Bethany Road in 2028; adding two staff members in 2027; paving costs, including Liberty Way and Yankee Road in 2027/2028; and a possible services building are funneling the need for spending increases in 2028 and 2030 (each at $7.7 million). The other years spending is projected at between $2.7 million and $3.5 million.

A second budget hearing focusing more on day-to-day operations will be held Nov. 5. Trustees’ comments from both sessions will be incorporated into a final budget that is expected to be voted on in December.