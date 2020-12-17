Liberty Twp. trustees approve memory care facility over neighbor objections

Even with the modifications, the neighbors are still unhappy. Lindsay Bayer, who has been the spokeswoman for about 330 residents who oppose the project, told the Journal-News previously they are genuinely concerned for the safety of the future residents, because there are nearby ponds and busy Ohio 747 is just outside the door in case they wander off.

Terry addressed that concern.

“We can reassure that the facility does operate on a lockdown type of mode,” Terry said. “Such that residents cannot leave the facility without either staff or family escort.”

The neighbors say they were promised a village type atmosphere with shops and other amenities. Bayer asked the trustees to consider that, and also said the development is inappropriate because the rear setback is non-compliant and the township’s zoning requires five acres for institutional care facilities and this one is only three.

Bryan Behrmann, director of planning and zoning said five acres are required in most cases.

“Part of the benefit of a (development plan) is you can take uses and put them together and arrange them certain ways that maybe meets the intent of the code but may not meet it to a T, because of the lot size or whatnot,” he said adding while the lot is three acres, there is “significant” open space surrounding it. “I think if you factor in some of those shared open space areas I think it probably meets the intent of the code.”

Behrmann said some of the neighbors other concerns like landscaping will be addressed during the next phase of development planning.