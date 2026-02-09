Liberty Twp. streetscape plan calls for cohesive identity, branding

The 26-page overview presented to trustees during a work session, offers a consistent look by offering a palette of colors, designs, and branding to be used by the township as well as developers.

Even more detail with specific colors, materials, and other elements is included in the full plan booklet.

“We are insuring an updated and cohesive identity throughout the township,’’ said Hitchcock’s Michelle Taggart.

“When people arrive in Liberty Twp. they’ll know they’ve arrived in Liberty Twp. because they’ll start to see the similar materials and colors around.”

The long-range plan has been in development by consultants in coordination with township staff for more than a year, said Caroline McKinney, township administrator.

The plan is tentatively set for revisions and a vote at trustees Feb. 17 meeting. That should allow ample time for questions to be answered, revisions submitted and examination by trustees, McKinney said.

Once approved, it would be implemented over many years and serve as a guide for the township and developers as projects are developed, road improvements made, or replacements of existing signs, etc. are needed.

The plan includes ideas and examples for crosswalks, lighting, plants, bridges/overpasses, township entrances, street signs and other elements. It maps existing or planned township entrances, signs and other elements along with suggestions on how each could be enhanced over time.

Included are concepts for a wide variety of things including trash cans, directional and other signs in parks, street banners, decorative crosswalks, planters and hanging baskets.

Outlines are provided for urban, commuter, suburban, and rural corridors throughout the township. There are even colors, examples of decorative protective fencing and what concrete piers could be sealed with for bridges and overpasses.

“These are concepts,’’ McKinney said. “Once we determine what we might want to advance next, it would be working with a consultant and sign company to really refine (the concepts.”