Liberty Twp. rejects plan for truck parking, RV storage along Ohio 4

But Liberty Twp. trustees rejected a request to rezone the 15 acres in Liberty Twp. and the preliminary plan to move the project forward.

“We aim to turn this underutilized property into a tax-producing one,’’ said Caitlin Yurchak, who planned to run the business with family members.

“This project meets a real need. There’s a national shortage of safe, secure parking.”

The plan called for spaces for 41 semi-truck cabs or trucks in Liberty Twp., 10 spaces split across the township line; and 25 spaces in Lemon Twp. In addition, the plan called for three covered parking/storage structures for recreational vehicles along with parking for drivers’ personal cars.

An existing building would be converted to an auto service repair shop, office, and garage in Liberty Twp. Similar uses are proposed for Lemon Twp.

The property was going to be gated, with security cameras and staff on duty during daytime hours, according to plans presented. There were to be no sleeping in trucks, shower facilities, or hazardous materials allowed.

Douglas Gaker, whose family farm dates back to 1832 and is located on the south side of the proposed project, was not in favor of the development.

He cited a decrease in property value, lighting, safety, and increased crime.

“The idea of crime is not theoretical, it is real,” Gaker said. “A million dollars added to the value of his property is a million taken away from my property.”

Trustees said they were torn on the project and didn’t know how you could enforce the restrictions that would be put in the leases.

“I don’t think it fits the comprehensive plan,’’ said Trustee Todd Minniear. “I’m torn on it.”

Representatives from the Terry family – who own the and would operate the business – plan to talk with trustees and staff to see if they can revise the plan to make it acceptable for the Liberty Twp. portion, said Chris Balish, agent for the Terry family.

Plans on the Lemon Twp. portion can move forward if the family chooses to do so, Balish said.