Liberty Twp. public service icon honored with name on conference room, plaque

Kern was a modest public servant, said Matacic, and asked that if she and others insisted on doing any recognition of his public office contributions, he would appreciate it if it happened after his passing.

“It showed how humble and modest the man was and it was an example of his philosophy you don’t name things for living people. And the beauty of it was I had the privilege of working with him for 14 years and the lessons he taught you every day.”

Kern, a former head of the Butler County Republican Party, would lead by quiet and consistent example, she said.

During the last decade Liberty Twp. has seen a booming population – the latest U.S. Census now lists it as seeing the second highest percentage growth – 18.1% - in Butler County.

Kern was instrumental, said Matacic, in Liberty establishing township zoning, creating a full-time fire department and attracting the $350 million Liberty Center, which opened in 2015.

“His calm demeanor gave credence to what we were able to do over the last 20 years.”