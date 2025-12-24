Liberty Twp. official retiring after 26 years of service

The 65-year-old Plummer is retiring at the end of the month after 26 years in the roads and parks departments and as director of the services department.

“It’s those calls in the middle of the night — I will not miss that at all. I don’t care if I see snow again,” Plummer said.

To get away from the snow, Plummer and his wife, Kathy — who is also retiring — plan to head to Florida for a month in mid-January.

That’s where his son, Josh, daughter-in-law Katie and two grandchildren live. Eventually they plan to move there but keep a place in Butler County, where their younger son, Zach, lives in Hamilton.

“Two grandkids and the weather are taking us to Florida,” Plummer said.

As the second-longest-tenured employee in the township, Plummer has seen the explosive growth of the township — doubling during his tenure — and been there to help guide the infrastructure needed to support it.

“It was nice to be part of the growing community. I’m pretty proud of what Liberty has become,” Plummer said.

“It’s a good feeling. I’ll miss the people. It’s like family.”

When he started, what is now the services department had five employees. There are now 19. During his tenure, two buildings were constructed, and the township now has two salt barns.

“He coordinated almost all our road growth. When he started most of roads were just two lanes — Ohio 747, Hamilton-Mason. It’s not an easy job, not a job you get a lot of praise for,’’ said Trustee Tom Farrell.

“His dedication and passion for Liberty Twp. is inspiring. No job for him is too small. He hates attention but his humility is one of the things we love about him.”

Farrell recalled a story about Plummer’s dedication during a past election campaign. He was going door-to-door talking to people. A resident said a barricade was still in front of his street after six months.

Farrell texted that information to Plummer. About an hour later the resident stopped Farrell, told him the barricade was gone, and thanked him.

“That was all Rick,’’ Farrell said.

Plummer said while he’s enjoyed the variety of work he’s done in the township, his heart is with the parks. He started when Fort Liberty Playland was first built in 1999, his first year on the job. He’s ending his tenure just before Fort Liberty Playland 2.0 opens next spring.

“I like to think I played a big part in that,” Plummer said. “It’s very rewarding when you make the public happy.”

Trustee Todd Minniear said Plummer is an example of a true public servant.

“His 26 years of service reflect remarkable dedication, professionalism and care for the community,” Minniear said.

“He’s a great model for all of us when we think about what service we’re providing for the community.”

Trustee Steve Schramm also had accolades for Plummer, both as an employee and human being.

“He was an incredible asset and one of the most honest and thorough men I know. We never questioned it if Rick asked for something for the (services) department. He was a great steward of the public’s money,’’ Schramm said.

“He’s a lot of fun. I counted him as a friend, not just a coworker.”

Assistant services director Jerry Sebold will move into Plummer’s role when the department becomes the Public Works Department.

“(Rick) has spent many years in succession planning. He brought Jerry up and prepared him to take over so when he left, things could continue smoothly,’’ Farrell said.

“Jerry has big shoes to fill. Because of the way he and Rick worked together for so many years, I have no doubt he’ll fill those shoes.”