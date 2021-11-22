Liberty Twp. budget includes study for new I-75 interchange and other projects

Officials said those totals are “preliminary figures” put in front of the township trustees for discussion and fine-tuning.

They said a final budget will be approved in December.

Liberty Township uses historical data and projected growth to estimate revenues and expenses, said officials.

“Our team is committed to responsibly managing the taxpayer dollars we receive. We have a strong track record of performing due diligence for our elected leaders to make informed decisions about township spending and this will continue,” said Township Administrator Kristen Bitonte.

Included in the proposed budget is $45,000 for the later hiring of a zoning consultant who will examine the potential Millikin Road interchange and adjacent land and report back to township leaders.

The trustees have long said a new interchange is vital for the future of the township for a variety of reasons and it is their top priority.

Four proposed, preliminary plans range in costs from $33.8 to $27.1 million in creation of the new I-75 interchange.

Other projects being considered for more immediate funding in the coming year include a two additional Butler County Sheriff deputies to patrol the township, a walking path for Shannon Ridge and Cherokee subdivisions and road paving projects including an upgrade of Butler Warren Road.

The next township trustee meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Dec. 7 at the township’s headquarters at 5021 Winners Circle Drive.