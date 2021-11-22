journal-news logo
Liberty Twp. budget includes study for new I-75 interchange and other projects

The proposed budget for 2022 for Liberty Twp. was unveiled for trustees this week during a work session meeting. The proposed budget shows revenues of $29.8 million in all funds and expenses of $29.3 million. It includes operating revenues of $19.4 million and daily operating expenses of $18.9 million. Trustees are scheduled to approve a final budget for 2022 next month. (File Photo\Journal-News)
Leaders in Liberty Twp. recently unveiled a proposed 2022 budget that if approved next month will include money for new projects along with an initial zoning study of creating a new Interstate 75 interchange.

Township officials cautioned the proposed highway link at Millikin Road and I-75 is still years off and before any zoning study can be conducted the township must first get approval from the Federal Highway Administration.

Township officers presented the proposed 2022 budget to trustees during a special work session this week.

According to a statement released by officials, the proposed budget shows revenues of $29.8 million in all funds and expenses of $29.3 million.

It includes operating revenues of $19.4 million and daily operating expenses of $18.9 million.

Officials said those totals are “preliminary figures” put in front of the township trustees for discussion and fine-tuning.

They said a final budget will be approved in December.

Liberty Township uses historical data and projected growth to estimate revenues and expenses, said officials.

“Our team is committed to responsibly managing the taxpayer dollars we receive. We have a strong track record of performing due diligence for our elected leaders to make informed decisions about township spending and this will continue,” said Township Administrator Kristen Bitonte.

Included in the proposed budget is $45,000 for the later hiring of a zoning consultant who will examine the potential Millikin Road interchange and adjacent land and report back to township leaders.

The trustees have long said a new interchange is vital for the future of the township for a variety of reasons and it is their top priority.

Four proposed, preliminary plans range in costs from $33.8 to $27.1 million in creation of the new I-75 interchange.

Other projects being considered for more immediate funding in the coming year include a two additional Butler County Sheriff deputies to patrol the township, a walking path for Shannon Ridge and Cherokee subdivisions and road paving projects including an upgrade of Butler Warren Road.

The next township trustee meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Dec. 7 at the township’s headquarters at 5021 Winners Circle Drive.

