Levy outcomes, aftermath contrasted for Lakota, Madison schools

Meanwhile, the leader of Madison Schools said residents’ approval to renew an existing levy means high school busing will soon be restored.

Lakota Schools Superintendent Ashley Whitely posted a public message the day after the Nov. 4 ballot defeat, which saw voters in West Chester and Liberty Twps. reject two tax bond issues by a 60.81% to 39.19% margin, according to unofficial results from the Butler County Board of Elections.

“The results of yesterday’s vote on Issue 10 provide an opportunity to reflect and refocus as we continue working toward solutions for the future of Lakota Local Schools. We recognize the importance of listening and learning from our community as we plan the next steps for our district,” stated Whitely.

Lakota Schools Spokeswoman Betsy Fuller said the school board will determine next steps and a timeline for those have yet to be determined.

In the 1,500-student Madison Schools, the mood post-election was a mixture of relief and gratitude.

Having seen a similar property tax renewal lose by just five votes in May, the latest election day saw the tax, which will not raise current school property taxes, win voter approval by 54.09% to 45.91%, this time winning by 204 votes, according to the unofficial tally.

“On behalf of Madison Local Schools, I want to express gratitude for the passing of the Emergency Renewal Levy,” said Superintendent Jeff Staggs, who added “the overall mood of the district is grateful for the support of our community.”

“This (renewal levy) ensures that our students will continue to receive a high-quality education, safe learning environments, and the dedicated teachers and staff who make our schools exceptional,” said Staggs.

Sports and other student fees had been raised in the wake of the May ballot loss.

“The fees are currently $400 per activity, with no (family) cap (and) they will be reduced to $250. The timeline (for fee reductions) will be discussed at the Nov. 20 board meeting. The overall mood of the district is grateful for the support of our community,” he said.

High school busing will return on Dec. 1, according to Staggs.