Letter to the Editor: Is Middletown council hiding secrets with Hueston Woods meeting?

Starting this Friday, Middletown City Council is holding its annual strategic planning meeting. The decisions Council will make regarding the direction of the city in the next year, are of great importance to residents, and property and business owners. These decisions will affect our daily lives.

Nevertheless, the City is holding this vital meeting at Houston Woods, adjacent to Oxford, as far as possible from Middletown. There is no easy access to Oxford from Middletown: no direct road to take by car; bus service between Middletown and Oxford, much less to Hueston Woods, is meager, and does not accommodate the schedule.