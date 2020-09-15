Lebanon to carry on traditional carriage parades in December with slight changes due to COVID-19

Also, “in order to help reduce the crowd size,” three parades are scheduled. The parades will begin at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In addition, the parade route will be shortened.

“Spectators will not be able to set chairs out/rope off sections/etc. to reserve a spot along the parade route,” the chamber message said. “Such items will be removed and disposed of should this occur.”

The chamber is offering reserved box seating for $200 for each parade on the route on both sides of Broadway between Main and Mulberry streets.

“Spectators will not be allowed to view the parade in this block unless you are in a designated seating box.”

Boxes are to measure 5 feet in length and 6 feet in depth and be set up 6 feet apart. The boxes are expected to fit six chairs or be used for standing room.

Masks will be required when people cannot social distance from six feet apart. A select number of vendor will be able to be set up 10 feet apart.