Late West Chester official’s vision becomes scholarship for local students

But that changed in 2025.

An anonymous donor who had worked with Wiegand on a project, provided $30,000 to establish the Wiegand Memorial Scholarship with the Northern Cincinnati Foundation, said Karen Gibbs, vice president of the organization.

“Aaron had a deep love of learning and believed in education for all. Thanks to the outside donors and the Northern Cincinnati Foundation, there is now a yearly memorial to him and a way to respect his vision,” Wiegand-Timms said.

“If the Aaron Wiegand scholarship can lessen even a small portion of the financial burden of college for a worthy student, then his memory is being kept alive in the most fitting way our family could possibly imagine.”

Established in 2024, the first scholarship was awarded to 2025 Lakota High School graduate Brianna West.

“Our winner last year had also experienced the loss of a father, and while that is not a requirement for the scholarship, learning of her heartbreak made her a clear contender for the honor,” Wiegand-Timms said.

The one-time, $1,000 scholarship is open to any senior attending the Lakota Local Schools who lives in West Chester Twp.

“It was something they felt so passionate about,’’ Gibbs said of the donor. “(Wiegand) did so much for the community.”

Wiegand was hired in 2015 as West Chester Twp.’s economic development manager and later promoted to community development director.

“Aareon had a great passion for building our community into something we could all be proud of,’’ said Lisa Brown, township administrator.

“His resilience and selflessness will be forever remembered by the many people he connected with in our community.”

MORE DETAILS

Requirements: Applicants for the scholarship must have a 3.2 grade point average, demonstrate a passion for service and leadership and plan to attend a 2- or 4-year college or trade school next fall.

Apply by Feb. 20: http://bit.ly/4qVaznR

To make donations: northerncincinnati.foundation or mailed to the foundation, 8897 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester, OH 45069