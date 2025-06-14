Large crowd part of ‘No Kings’ protest at Butler County Government Services Center

A protest in downtown Hamilton at the Butler County Government Services Center was attended by a big crowd, estimated at around 300 people, there to oppose actions by U.S. President Donald J. Trump.
It was one of hundreds in cities across the country on Saturday afternoon that were planned to happen while a military parade was occurring in Washington D.C. The parade marks the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, and some have said it was organized as a means of Trump feeding his ego.
Saturday’s “No Kings” events follow several days of protests against federal immigration raids, and one of the largest has been in Los Angeles. Trump deployed the National Guard there.
The “No Kings” theme is from the 50501 Movement, billed as “a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement,” according to The Associated Press.
Holly Lawwill from Trenton, who attended the protest in Hamilton, said “I am here to support democracy.”
“I am here to, you know, resist a fascist government that’s coming down on us right now, and it’s scaring me. I am here for my children ... that they have a future that’s going to be OK.”
Another woman who identified herself as Margaret from Hamilton but declined to give her last name said she was attending because she is “worried about our democracy.”
“I don’t think it’s right for a marginal political movement to take over the country,” she told the Journal-News.
Springfield native Heather Stelzer said she was at the rally at the Butler County Government Services Center because she wants to advocate for those in marginalized communities who sometimes cannot advocate for themselves.
“I have a lot of people I work with that are part of these parts of our society that are being hated against. And a lot of them are young, a lot of them have student visas. A lot of them are going through the citizenhood process, and they are scared.
“I am representing people who don’t feel comfortable representing themselves,” Stelzer said.
The nearby Butler County Jail w the site of a protest June 10 where attendees called for the release of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees. Sheriff Richard K. Jones said recently there are about 350 ICE detainees currently housed there.
More than 100 people attended that rally, many of them holding signs to protest the incarceration of a 19-year-old 2025 high school graduate.
The protest was organized by the Cincinnati Socialists and the Miami Valley Immigration Coalition to demand that Butler County end two programs that use local resources to contribute to the federal government’s immigration enforcement regime and to demand the release of the ICE prisoners in detention there.
At the head of the controversy is Emerson Colindres, 19, a soccer player who graduated last month from Western Hills High School in Cincinnati. Colindres and his family came to the United States from Honduras in 2014 seeking asylum, according to reports.
Their case and appeal were denied and a removal order was issued two years ago. But the family, friends said, never were told to leave the country and they regularly checked in with ICE.
Colindres and his mother were informed they needed to check-in with ICE in person. During that meeting Colindres was taken into the back of the facility where agents were waiting to take him into custody. He has been jailed ever since.
Reporter Rick McCrabb and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
About the Author