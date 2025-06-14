Large crowd part of ‘No Kings’ protest at Butler County Government Services Center

Saturday’s “No Kings” events follow several days of protests against federal immigration raids, and one of the largest has been in Los Angeles. Trump deployed the National Guard there.

The “No Kings” theme is from the 50501 Movement, billed as “a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement,” according to The Associated Press.

Holly Lawwill from Trenton, who attended the protest in Hamilton, said “I am here to support democracy.”

“I am here to, you know, resist a fascist government that’s coming down on us right now, and it’s scaring me. I am here for my children ... that they have a future that’s going to be OK.”

Another woman who identified herself as Margaret from Hamilton but declined to give her last name said she was attending because she is “worried about our democracy.”

“I don’t think it’s right for a marginal political movement to take over the country,” she told the Journal-News.

Springfield native Heather Stelzer said she was at the rally at the Butler County Government Services Center because she wants to advocate for those in marginalized communities who sometimes cannot advocate for themselves.

“I have a lot of people I work with that are part of these parts of our society that are being hated against. And a lot of them are young, a lot of them have student visas. A lot of them are going through the citizenhood process, and they are scared.

“I am representing people who don’t feel comfortable representing themselves,” Stelzer said.

The nearby Butler County Jail w the site of a protest June 10 where attendees called for the release of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees. Sheriff Richard K. Jones said recently there are about 350 ICE detainees currently housed there.

More than 100 people attended that rally, many of them holding signs to protest the incarceration of a 19-year-old 2025 high school graduate.