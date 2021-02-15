Land of Illusion files second federal lawsuit against Madison Twp., trustees over noise resolution

The lawsuit said the noise resolution only applies to two businesses in the township, Land of Illusion and the Madison Inn.

The lawsuit claims Oakley and his company were treated unequally and in violation of their rights.

Oakley is also seeking compensatory damages for violating his and his companies constitutional rights and attorney’s fees.

Alan Daniel, a long-time Madison Twp. trustee, declined to comment about the federal lawsuit.

This is the second federal lawsuit Oakley has filed against the township in the last two months.

On Dec. 18, Oakley filed a lawsuit against the township and Butler County, township trustees, county commissioners and the county planning adminisrator, after he was denied a zoning change for a proposed $190 million expansion has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that county and township officials were “arbitrary and capricious” in their decision-making process.

That lawsuit claims Butler County deprived Oakley of his state and federal due process and equal protection rights concerning the zoning change to a Business Planned Unit Development zone he was seeking.

In addition, that lawsuit claims the actions by county and township officials were “arbitrary and capricious” which resulted in “unnecessarily delayed expansion” of the park. It also claimed township officials caused damages because of their “failure to update the land use plan to bring it current with the actual land uses within the township, specifically with regards to the property, is unlawful.”